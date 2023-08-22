WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jordan Leroy Johnson, Sr. of Warren, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 6:59 p.m. He was 24 years old.

Jordan was born in Warren on December 10, 1998, the son of William Johnson and Alta Laudermilt.

He worked as a roofer for many local construction companies.

He was of Nazarene faith.

Jordan loved fishing and spending time with his family and loved ones. His son was his world and he enjoyed taking him to the park.

He is survived by his son, Jordan Leroy Johnson, Jr.; his father, William Johnson; maternal grandmother, Pamela Headley and paternal grandmother, Linda Johnson; his girlfriend, Tarah Summers; siblings, Katelynn, Alexander and Noah Johnson; his aunts, Sara, Shelley, Amy and Adrian; uncles, Seth, Rusty and Roy and several nieces and nephews.

Jordan was preceded in death by his mother, Atla Laudermilt; great-grandparents Shetler and his uncles, Chuck, Ronnie and Ricky.

Calling hours will be on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

