XENIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan “Jon” Edward Wolf, 43, peacefully passed away, due to brain cancer, on April 4, 2022. He was surrounded by his family as he drew his last breath.



Jon, born September 24, 1978, in Xenia, Ohio, was the only son of Larry and Joyce (Huffenbeger) Wolf.

He attended Xenia High School and graduated as a three-sport athlete in 1997. He attended Wilmington College for one year on a baseball scholarship.

On April 1, 2001, Jon took April Moffitt on their first date. They were married on December 1, 2002. For the last 19 years they have built a life they loved. Their greatest joy was being blessed with the gift of their three children, James Edward, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Ann and Andrew Scott.

Jon worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for the past 15 years. He was an extremely reliable, hard worker who will be missed by the office staff and the patrons on his route.

Jon filled his free time rooting for his favorite teams, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Cincinnati Bengals, playing volleyball, ping pong, gardening, reading, singing, traveling and playing with his kids. He was a loving husband and an excellent father who always made time for his family.



Jon’s other passion was his walk with the Lord. He volunteered for children’s church ministries; leading children’s choir, Sunday school and loved being a dance /worship leader and group leader for VBS. He loved the Lord and he loved teaching children about Jesus, our Savior.

Jon leaves behind his best friend and loving wife, April (Moffitt); his children, James Edward, Elizabeth Ann and Andrew Scott; his parents, Larry and Joyce Wolf; his only sister, Rhonda (Mathews); his brother-in-law’s, Dave Mathews, Christian (Kelsey) Moffitt and Eric (Erin) Moffitt; his uncles, Mark Wolf, Ken (Shanda) Huffenberger and Gary Huffenberger; his aunt, Elaine Wolf; all of whom he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by his Aunt Ellen, who also passed away from cancer.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on April 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Sovereign Grace Chapel located at 1933 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44511.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, Ohio 44446.

