BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Shay of Burghill passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was 84 years old.

John was born on November 16, 1937, in Masury, the son of the late John Sr. and Mildred M. (Janes) Shay.

Mr. Shay was a graduate of Brookfield High School.

He was employed at Wheatland Tube in the storeroom until his retirement after more than 30 years.

John was raised of Catholic faith and considered himself a Christian. He loved being outdoors and spent much of his time working his farm. He also enjoyed going to auctions, listening to country music, and watching his favorite football team, the Cleveland Browns. His wife and family, including his extended family, were his world, and he cherished the time spent with them.

Mr. Shay is survived by his loving wife, Florence “Tic” (Ryser) Shay, whom he married on April 23, 1960; two children, Roxan Jewell and her husband Donald of Orangeville and John Daniel Shay of Burghill; a brother, Stephen M. Shay of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Crysta Bonekovic, William Shay, Dawnelle Jewell and Stone Jewell; four great-grandchildren, Brody Shay, Isaac O’Donnell, Christopher Adams-Olenik and Preston Geracitano; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mitzi Evans, and Marsha Liguori.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Orangeville Baptist Church 7600 Orangeville Rd. Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

