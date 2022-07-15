NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Jury of Niles passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 9:03 a.m. in the Hospice House with his loving family by his side. He was 53 years old.

John was born in Ohio, on January 17, 1969, the son of John and Margaret “Peggy” Davis Jury.

He was a 1987 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. Following high school, John attended Youngstown State University.

Mr. Jury was previously employed as a Regional Inventory Manager for Omni Care.

John was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. He enjoyed bowling, talking politics, and attending garage sales in his spare time. John enjoyed spending time in Vegas playing a good hand of blackjack. Most importantly he cherished his family, especially his two nieces.

He is survived by his mother, Peggy Jury of Niles; a sister, Maribeth and her husband John Mitrega of Liberty Twp; two nieces, Maggie Mitrega of Miami, Florida and Miranda Mitrega of Liberty Township.

In addition to his father, John was recently preceded in death by his beloved black lab, Jaycee.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours will be on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446

A celebration of John’s life will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John P. Jury, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.