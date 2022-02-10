NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Holtschneider, Sr., 81, of Niles, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 8:24 a.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown.

John was born August 17, 1940, in Cumberland, Maryland, the son of the late John J. and Catherine Pendergast Holtschneider and was raised in Oakland, Maryland.

He was employed in the repair department of General Motors until his retirement after 32 years.

Mr. Holtschneider attended Shiloh Full Gospel Church.

He enjoyed reading, especially the Bible, as well as camping and throwing horseshoes. He cherished his wife and family and looked forward to spending time with them.

John is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Gloria Baker Holtscheider; his children, Tina McNevin of Austintown, Tammy (Dan) Shoaff of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Jackie (Wade) Hartzell of Austintown, Elizabeth Holtschneider of Niles, Connie (Larry) Dunmire of Austintown, and John S. (Danielle) Holtschneider Jr. of Ft. Payne, Alabama; his brothers, Frederick Holtschneider and Robert (Sarah) Holtschneider both of Oakland, Maryland; sisters, Mary (Joseph) Weigman of Avon and Linda (Edwin) Gordon of Oakland, Maryland; 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, John J. and Anna (Carr) Holtschneider and his stepfather and mother, Philip and Catherine (Pendergast) Carochione; two sisters, Virginia Reckart, and Barbara Lewis and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon Doo and Benjamin Dunmire.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Shiloh Full Gospel Church, 1310 Shannon Rd, Girard, OH 44420.

A Funeral Service will follow at the church at 3:00 p.m.

Committal will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Garrett County Memorial Gardens Chapel in Oakland, Maryland.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.