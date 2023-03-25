VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. VanNoy II, 55, of Vienna, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Hospice House.

He was born in Warren on April 21, 1967, the son of the late John A. VanNoy, and Virginia D. VanNoy of Howland.

John was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and worked for All Trades Construction since the age of 13.

In his spare time, John liked golfing and shooting a game of pool. He enjoyed spending time outside grilling, hanging out with his dog, Zeus. John also loved riding around on his motorcycle.

He is survived by his two sons, Christopher VanNoy of Los Angeles, California and Josh VanNoy of Nashville, Tennessee; his mother, Virginia; a sister, Jen Simon of Boardman and a brother Jordan Baxter of Kinsman.

A celebration of John’s life will be on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Please contact the family for location and times.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

