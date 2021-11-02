John A. Holler, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Holler of Warren entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 10:45 p.m. at his residence after a short battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

John was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on July 22, 1953.

John loved fishing and working in cars. He could always be counted on for a laugh with his constant jokes. He collected horse decorations and dreamcatchers featuring eagles. He enjoyed his time driving the Amish Community and considered them great friends.

John is survived by his son, Shawn (Debbie) Holler of Jefferson, South Dakota; daughter, Shannon Colley of Warren; five grandsons, Kyle Holler of Elk Point, South Dakota, Cody, Caden, Ethan Holler of Newton Falls and Timothy Marsh of Jamestown, New York; sister, Judy Holler; three brothers, Harold, Marvin and Robert all of Pennsylvania; a fiancé Mary Bowman of Warren and many others who called him grandpa.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Ann Holler; his foster parents, Guy and Laura Burkholder and his brother Don Burnett.

Calling hours will be on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

