NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Beeler of Niles passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 5:30 a.m. at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. He was 65.

John was born on September 12, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of the late Amil and Charlotte Muir Beeler.

He graduated from Niles McKinley High School and furthered his education at Brigham Young University earning his bachelor’s degree in business management.

John worked for many years as a job training placement specialist for Trumbull County.

John was a very artistic person and enjoyed art and photography. Helping others was important to him; he volunteered for many local crisis hotlines, local art galleries, and the historical society. John also completed a two year mission in Los Angeles, California for his church. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling and raising his Italian Greyhounds.

He leaves behind three siblings, Sue Beeler-Turner of Houston, Texas, Lisa (Jeff) Remmick of Cortland and Kathryn (Jim) Fazekas of Cortland; his nieces and nephews, Kara, Courtney, Jacob, Caleb, Kaj, Jeffrey, Olivia, Claire, Elizabeth and Mason and five great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Beeler and Janice Beeler and a brother, Clint Beeler.

Per John’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446.

Material contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.

