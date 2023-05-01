BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johanna Morrison of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023, with her daughter at her bedside. She was 66.

Johanna was born December 8, 1956, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Catherine Nagy Wayne.

She was a loving homemaker. Johanna was very creative and enjoyed painting, drawing and coloring. She also loved animals and owned several guinea pigs throughout her entire life.

Johanna is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Dale) Sutton of Niles; two sisters, Kathy (Bill) Turney and Diane (Bill) Crawford and her grandson, David.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 20 years, John Morrison, who passed away in 2000; her mother and a brother, John.

Per Johanna’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

