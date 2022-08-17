YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Catherine Weiss of Youngstown passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 10:02 am in Briarfield Manor. She was 86.

Joann was born in Youngstown on June 12, 1936, the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Elizabeth Kuboff Wagner.

She attended Liberty High School.

Joann and her husband owned and operated for many years the Yak Yak Shack in Youngstown and California.

She was of Catholic faith. Joann loved playing cards and taking day trips to the casino. She appreciated the friendships she made and the customers that came to the store and loved the conversations they shared together. Most importantly she cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her loving husband of 69 years, Jacob “Jerry” Gerald Weiss, whom she married in October of 1952, passed away on July 8, 2021.

She is survived by four children, Harry Morris (Deborah) Weiss of Mineral Ridge, Joan Catherine (Fred) Woodley of Austintown, Melissa Ann (Daniel) McAllister of Canfield, and Jeffrey Allen Weiss of Corning, CA; a brother, Joseph (Connie) Wagner of Chico, CA; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joann was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Michael Weiss; a daughter, Cynthia Sue McClymond; and 3 brothers, John, James, and Harry Wagner.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for the wonderful care given to Joann.

At Joann’s request, a private celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.