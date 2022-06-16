HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jo-Anne Hudak Riedmuller of Hermitage, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 5:40 a.m. in Windsor House at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center. She was 75 years old.

Jo-Anne was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on February 22, 1947, the daughter of the late John and Sophie Jaworski Hudak.

She was a medical transcriptionist and was of Polish National Catholic faith.

Jo-Anne loved to cook and host gatherings with her family and friends where she would enjoy a glass of wine or beer and laugh at Jimmy’s True Stories. Always exceptionally festive for the seasons and holidays (Christmas was her favorite), she made everyone feel welcome and loved. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored. She enjoyed her favorite television programs such as CSI, Murdoch Mysteries and Law & Order.

She volunteered at the UPMC Horizon hospital in Farrell, Pennsylvania on Tuesdays and was a member of the Red Hat Society and the VFW.

She is survived by her husband, George Riedmuller, whom she married on September 14, 1991; a daughter, Lori Johnson; sons, Richard John (Beth) Otlowski and Kevin Matthew (Amber) Otlowski; three sisters, Joyce Kurpe, Judi (Jimmy) Signoriello and Jeanne Warner; a sister-in-law, Hazy Hudak; 30 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jo-Anne was preceded in death by a brother, John Hudak and a brother-in-law, Mike Kurpe.

At Jo-Anne’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jo-Anne Hudak Riedmuller, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.