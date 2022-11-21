WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jimmie Ray Kerr, 91, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at his daughter’s residence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He was born on January 12, 1931, in Clay, West Virginia, the son of the late Charles and Margaret Kennedy Kerr.

Jimmie was a journeyman pipefitter at Packard Electric Systems where he retired in 1991 after 40 years of service.

He was a former President of the Live Wire Motor Club at Packard Electric, as well as a member of the Motorcycle Club in Salem and the Western Reserve Motorcycle Club.

Jimmie was a former member of the Warren Baptist Temple for several years.

He enjoyed wood carving, auto mechanics, classic cars and was the proud owner of his 1967 GTO. He was known for his kindness, joke telling and sense of humor.

He married Janice G. Jeffers (Kerr) on July 26, 1950 and they shared almost 66 years of marriage together.

He is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Al) Kacar, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Pamela (David) Miller of Howland; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; both parents; six brothers, four sisters, a grandson and two great-grandchildren.

Per Jimmie’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

