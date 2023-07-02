BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Eugene Mace, 61, of Berlin Center, passed away at home unexpectedly on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Jerry was born November 20, 1961, in Salem, a son of the late Leonard and Carol (Crizer) Mace and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Western Reserve High School in 1980.

Jerry was an outstanding heavy equipment operator, starting his career at L. Mace & Sons, eventually owning and operating Mace Brothers Excavating along with his brothers. You can see his many years of hard work and expertise in most of the lakes and ponds in Mahoning and surrounding counties, as well as, many roads in most of the areas housing developments. Jerry was currently employed by Acme Construction.

He was a Mason at Argus Lodge 545 F & AM in Canfield, Ohio.

Jerry was a lifelong football fan and enjoyed watching the L.A. Rams and Ohio State Buckeyes. Jerry was often found surrounded by many friends and family sitting on his front porch with many shared laughs, conversations and memories.

He leaves to cherish his memory with his only son and best friend, Corey Allen Mace and his mother, Kathleen Mace; Jerry also leaves two brothers, Barry (Becky) and David (Joni); two sisters, Sherri (Richard) Kirkpatrick and Vicky (Mark) Hannahs; his step children, Shawn and Jessica Bryant, Brittany and Michael Pence and Christopher Soliday; their mother, Rachael Mace, along with nine grandchildren, extended family and lifelong friends extending back over 50 years.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Chuckie Mace and brother-in-law and friend, Brian Chittock.

Jerry will be forever remembered in the hearts of the many people he has touched.

There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with a Masonic Ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at 15001 Leffingwell Road, Berlin Center, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to his son, Corey.

Arrangements handled by Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Eugene Mace, please visit our floral store.