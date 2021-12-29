NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Lynn Moore, of Niles, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 11:50 p.m. in her residence after a 10-year battle against cancer. She was 55 years old.

She was born in Clay, West Virginia, on May 13, 1966, the daughter of the late Genevieve (Leg) Moore.

Jennifer loved her family. Her grandchildren were her world and she cherished every moment she spent with them.

She is survived by her two daughters, Brea (Justin) Lillie of Niles and Alexa (Zachary) Boivin of Alliance; a sister, Patti (Dave) Bergana of Niles and three grandchildren, Emmalynn, Calysto, and Everett.

In addition to her mother, Jennifer was preceded in death by her son, Stephen; three siblings, Judy, Rick, and Michael; as well as her brother-in-law, Troy, who she was a caretaker to for many years.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

