BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey L. Tyree, of Berlin Center, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., in Salem North Healthcare Center. He was 53.

Jeffrey was born on November 21, 1969, in Parma, the son of the late Lennis and Alice Dawson Tyree.

He was a graduate of Griswold High School in Cleveland.

Mr. Tyree was of Mormon Faith and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Alliance.

Jeffrey was a mechanic and he loved his job.

Working on cars was his favorite thing to do. He had a huge personality and made friends wherever he went. Most of all, Jeffrey loved spending time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Reno Tyree, who he married 1993; three daughters, Jennifer (Tony) Summers of Cleveland, LeAnn (Brett) Tyree of Berlin Center and Lucinda (Mark) Frye of Orville; a sister, Patricia (Mario) Laboy of Cleveland and six grandchildren, Blake, Anastasia, Colton, Amelia, Lucas and Alexandria.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

At Jeffrey’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

