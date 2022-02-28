WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey L. Goldner of Warren passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 7:15 p.m. in his daughter’s residence following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 65 years old.

Jeffrey was born in Warren, on February 14, 1957, the son of the late Giles and Gloria Newberry Goldner.

He attended Champion High School.

Earlier in life, Jeffrey was a volunteer fireman for the Howland Fire Department.

He was very talented at anything he put his mind to. Throughout his life he held careers in various trades, from building log cabin homes to a certified mechanic. Jeffrey enjoyed working on small engine repairs, from lawn mowers and tractors, to weed eaters.

Mr. Goldner loved the outdoors, spending time fishing at different local lakes or in the woods hunting whatever was in season. Jeffrey loved spending time in the warm summer weather, you could find him metal detecting to find hidden treasures or traveling around looking at and studying antiques.

He is survived by two daughters, Ashlee (Sam) Morelli of Niles and Gabrielle Goldner of Niles; three sisters, Lisa (Mark) Brislen of Ravenna, Ohio, Dianne Goldner of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Marcia (Dennis) Evans of Kent; two brothers, David Goldner of Hubbard and Ronald (Karen) Goldner of Bristolville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Giovanni and Italia Morelli and Jeffrey’s companion, Barb Crawford of Warren.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Goldner-Koren and three brothers, John, Daniel and Richard Goldner.

The family would like to thank Jeff’s close friend Arley (Debbie) Bacorn for their daily assistance in taking care of Jeff. They would also like to thank the entire staff of Crossroads Hospice for the care they showed Jeff during his time of need.

Calling hours will be on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

