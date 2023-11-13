NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey J. Hawout, 64, passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2023.

Jeff was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 1959, a son of Herbert “Jack” and Carol (Hunt) Hawout.

He was a ‘77 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

Jeff worked 42 years, as a welder, at RMI Titanium. He retired in April of 2023, and was looking forward to spending his free time with his grandchildren.

He enjoyed watching sports, but his greatest joy came from the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Carole Hawout; his children Elyse (Cody) Fincham, Bethany (Anthony Gentsy) Hawout and Matthew Hawout; grandchildren Anthony Jr. and Adley; brothers, Craig (Sharon) Hawout and Eric (Derricka) Hawout and his beloved dog Elsa.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Herbert “Jack” Hawout.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 18, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Wm Nicholas Funeral Home, 614 Warren Ave., Niles, OH 44446.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Mahoning County Dog Pound in Jeff’s name.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 14, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.