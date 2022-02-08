NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey E. Kegley of Niles passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 3:10 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was 65 years old.

Jeffrey was born in Warren on August 9, 1956, the son of John and Mary Gifford Kegley.

He was a 1974 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Following high school, Jeff worked various professions throughout the steel manufacturing and construction industry.

Mr. Kegley was of Methodist faith.

Jeff loved the outdoors, from sitting in his favorite hunting location to spending time at his favorite fishing spot. His family will always cherish the memories they made together camping or gathering at family reunions. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Holmes; three grandchildren, Anthony Holmes, Milanna Sunshine and Italia Meadow; a son, Jesse (Katina) Kegley of Niles; two stepsons, Ronald (Michelle) Holmes of Venus, Florida and Joseph Holmes of Niles; a sister, Roxanne Rogers of McDonald; his mother, Mary Kegley of McDonald and a brother, Ricky Koniowsky.

In addition to his father, Jeffrey was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Kegley.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and doctors at the St. Joseph ICU unit for the compassionate care they provided during Jeff’s stay.

Calling hours will from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey, please visit our floral store.