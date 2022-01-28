NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Allen Sharpe of Niles passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 5:10 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 50 years old.

Jeff was born on August 12, 1971, in Warren, the son of the late Ralph P. and Jo Ann Cullivan Sharpe.

He was a 1989 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Jeff was employed at the Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. in their shipping department. Prior to his employment at Great Lakes Cheese, Jeff worked for General Electric Corporation as a mechanic for many years.

Jeff’s passion for soccer and Ford Mustangs began from a young age and followed him throughout his life. He was truly a family man, he cherished his wife and loved spending time making memories with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Michele Boyce Sharpe, whom he married September 23, 2006; four children, Aliesha (Ryan) Gerchak of Boardman, Corrine (Brian) Malcomson of Niles, Alexis (Ethen) Petrich of Niles, and Carsen Sharpe of Niles; a sister, DeAnna Adams of Niles; three grandchildren, Ariella, Alexandria and Callen; three nephews, Joseph, Damian and Sabastian Adams.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jaxon.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

