NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Allen Miller of Niles passed away of natural causes on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 7:41 a.m., in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was 48 years old.

Jeffrey was born on March 31, 1973, in Warren, the son of Robert E. Miller, Sr. and Cheryl (Miller) Vance.

He was a 1991 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Jeff worked as a laborer for Vanex Tube Corporation in Niles.

In his spare time, Jeff enjoyed working on cars and in his youth, he loved spending time in the woods hunting.

He is survived by his mother, Cheryl (Baron) Vance of Southington and his father, Robert (Gina) Miller, Sr., of Niles; his brother, Bob (Lisa) Miller of Niles; nieces, Lauren and Gabriella Miller; his uncles, Terry (Ruth Ann) Burkett, Keith (Robin) Burkett and their family; as well as, many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a niece, Courtney Miller.

A private service was previously held in his honor.

