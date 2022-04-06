EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette L. Figley of East Palestine passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 2:38 p.m. in Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. She was 59 years old.

Jeanette was born on July 17, 1962, in East Liverpool, the daughter of Jack and Ann Guildoo McCarty.

She was a bookkeeper at an auction house.

In her spare time, Jeannette enjoyed reading, crocheting and exploring family history. She also had a love for all animals and was always the first person to help with a stray or battered animal.

Jeanette is survived by her husband, Fred Figley, whom she married on May 6, 1990; children, Melissa McCartney, Fred Figley, Patrick Figley and Jack Figley and grandchildren, Zachary Figley, Madelyn Figley, Michael McCartney, Colten Figley, Addison Figley and Charlee Grace Figley.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in Jeanette’s memory.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

A celebration of Jeanette’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeanette L. Figley, please visit our floral store.