BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Strutt of Boardman passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023. He was 30.

Jason was born on May 9, 1993, in Pittsburgh, the son of Briana Caudill and the late Dwayne Strutt.

He attended Niles McKinley High School.

Jason is survived by his mother, Briana Caudill; and his brother, Joe Hanshaw.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents.

There will be no calling hours or services.

