HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Stephen Wallace, of Hubbard, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021,, at 1:50 p.m.

He was 41 years old.

Jason was born on June 7, 1980, in Youngstown, the son of Stephen Wallace and Patricia Eliser.

Jason attended Youngstown High School.

He worked for Mom’s Meals in North Jackson as a food packer for the past year.

In his free time, he enjoyed four wheeling and spending time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with his grandson, Chase.

He leaves behind his mother, Patricia Eliser of Hubbard; his children, David (Natalie) Liller, of Austintown, Jayden Wallace of Niles, Avery and Alexis Wallace of Youngstown and a sister, Jennifer (Dan) Barr of Niles and a grandson, Chase Liller.

He is preceded in death by his father, Stephen Wallace

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m., at the Eastwood Event Center, 5577 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

