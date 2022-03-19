NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason was born in Youngstown on June 22, 1979, the son of Daryl Alan and Susan Kathleen Brown Boggs.

He attended Niles McKinley High School.

Jason was currently working on gutting and remodeling a house as well as studying towards obtaining his CDL.

Jason was of Baptist faith.

In his free time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. His greatest love was his family, especially his children.

He is survived by his mother, Susan Kathleen Brown Boggs, of Niles; grandmother, Oneita Shreves Boggs of Niles; his sister, Shannon Thomas Hilty of Niles; wife, Jennifer Elaine Kostan; children, Kameron Stofko Boggs, Maddon Wesley Boggs and Jaelynn Marie Boggs, as well as Tyler and Tristan Holbrook and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his father, Daryl Alan Boggs, Jason was preceded in death by his grandfather, Stirl M. “Popeye” Boggs and a nephew Derek.

Calling hours will from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

