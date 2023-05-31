WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jamie Sue Schmitt of Warren, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 9:17 a.m. in her residence. She was 44 years old.

Jamie was born in Warren on December 17, 1978, the daughter of the late Terry Clay and Donna Louise Mancini Bright.

Ms. Schmitt attended Niles McKinley High School.

She was employed in various positions for Taco Bell.

Earlier in life, Jamie enjoyed traveling, listening to music, dancing and was an amazing sketch artist. She was a loving mother, sister and friend. Jamie had a bigger heart than she let others see.

She is survived by two daughters, Paige Burns and Maggie Guy; four sons, Dominic Schmitt, Tyler Farr, Nicholas Burns and Mitchell Adkins, Jr.; three sisters, Sueann Stanley, Tammy Schmitt and Carmel Schmitt; a brother, Teddy Clay and two cousins, James Paul and Danielle Robison.

In addition to her parents, Jamie was preceded in death by her loving stepfather, Bill Bright; a brother, Thomas “Tommy” Schmitt and an aunt, Carol Newell.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

