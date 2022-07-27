NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James W. McGinnis Jr. of Niles passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 5:08 p.m. in Continuing Healthcare of Niles. He was 83 years old.

James was born in Jefferson, Ohio, on August 15, 1938, the son of the late James W. and Lois M. Whitmore McGinnis, Sr.

He was a 1956 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Following high school, Mr. McGinnis served as a Detective Sergeant for the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. After serving his 20 years, he moved back to the area and served as a Deputy Federal Marshall for the Youngstown and Cleveland area.

James was a former Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed learning about his lineage and spent many years studying his genealogy. He was also a talented woodworker.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalie M. Nacco McGinnis, whom he married August 17, 1957; 4 daughters, Carolyn S. McGinnis of McDonald, Mary Jo (Thomas) Eckenrode of Niles, Carla J. Scites of Niles and Lois Welsh of Edgewater, Maryland; a sister, Donna Sue Kujanpaa of Austinburg; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas J. McGinnis; a brother, Curtis Eugene McGinnis; and a grandson Matthew Winston.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Per James’ wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Inurnment will take place in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James W. McGinnis, Jr., please visit our floral store.