WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “The Meat Man” Binion of Warren, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024. He was 62.

James was born September 30, 1961, in Warren, the son of the late William Binion and Marilyn Roseman.

He was a salesman who sold Kirby sweepers and specialized in food and meat sales. He previously helped transport the Amish.

In his free time, James enjoyed fishing, a nice drive and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Taren (William) Binion of Girard and Zachary Binion of Warren; a sister, Joann Henning of Howland; a brother, David (Julie) Binion of Friendswood, Texas; eight grandchildren, Adrianne, Alena, Caleb, Drew, Alivia, Owen, Brooklyn and Eli and his former wife, Pamela Pascute.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant children.

There will be no calling hours and the family is planning a private service at a later date.

