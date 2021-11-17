James M. Bloom, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Bloom of Sebring, formerly of Warren, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 10:08 a.m. in Crandall Medical Center. He was 89 years old.

James was born in South Akron on May 2, 1932, the son of the late Martin Luther and Elizabeth Sueper Bloom.

Rev. Bloom received his Bachelor of Science from Otterbein University in Westerville and was awarded his Master of Divinity from the Evangelical Theological School in Naperville, Illinois.

Jim served in the following positions for both the Evangelical United Brethren Church and the East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church: Ashtabula County Circuit, West Austintown/East Lordstown, Lockwood United Methodist Church, Akron Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Brookfield United Methodist Church, Medina Cooperative Ministry Association, Washington Street United Methodist Church in Tiffin, First United Methodist Church in Warren and retired in 1992 from the Beachwood Street United Methodist Church in Alliance.

Jim was a member of the Lions Club in Alliance, Trumbull County Genealogical Society, Kiwanis Club, the Warren Garden Club where achieved the honor of Master Gardner. Rev. Bloom was an accomplished author and had many books published. He was the first president of the Westside Neighbors of Akron a community organization to help improves Akron’s westside of town. In his spare time he enjoyed traveling and sailing.

Memories of James will be carried on by son, Mark (Linda) Bloom of Macedonia; daughter, Kathie Bloom of Warren; son, Ken (Kim) Bloom of Bloomdale; a sister, Mary Lou Stoots of Java, Virginia; a brother, Charles Bloom, of Gretna Virginia; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Oaks Foundation, c/o Copeland Oaks, 800 S. 15th St, Sebring, OH 44672.

Calling hours will be on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Lockwood United Methodist Church 3680 Manchester Rd. Akron, OH 44319.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, in the Lockwood United Methodist Church 3680 Manchester Rd. Akron, OH 44319.

Internment will take place in Lockwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

