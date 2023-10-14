NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Jay Fisher of Niles passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 5:05 a.m. in St. Joseph Hospital. He was 61.

James was born on December 29, 1961, in Warren, the son of the late George and Frances Brauns Fisher.

He was a graduate of Maplewood High School. Mr. Fisher retired from AVI as a line server.

In his spare time, James enjoyed watching Westerns and tinkering around in his garage. He loved spending time outdoors, especially mowing his yard. He also enjoyed shooting a game of pool, playing baseball, and fishing. His greatest love was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Joanie Pyne Fisher who he married on April 17, 1993; his son, Dakota James Fisher of Niles; his brother, George Jay (Bonnie) Fisher of Butler, PA; a sister Emily (Richard) Mayhew of Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may view the obituary and send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

At James’ request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.