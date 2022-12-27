WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Franklin, Jr. of Warren, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 6:50 a.m. in Community Skilled Healthcare Center of Warren. He was 96 years old.

James was born in Blairsville, Pennsylvania on March 17, 1926, the son of the late James E. Franklin, Sr. and Alice Cunningham Franklin.

Following graduation from Saltsburg High School, James proudly served our country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and the Korean War. Stationed in Stuttgart, Germany where he was a radio operator on a B25.

After his dedicated service in the military, James returned to the states to attend Spartan School of Aeronautics.

Mr. Franklin was employed at the former Van Huffel Tube Company in Warren and later worked for and retired from the former Packard Electric where he was a foreman for many years.

Earlier in life he was a member of Champion Presbyterian Church and then attended Christ Episcopal Church. Recently he has been attending the First Baptist Church of Hubbard.

James was a lifetime member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows where he served as the Noble Grand.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan and had the opportunity to play for their minor league team just before he left for the military. Music was James’s life and had a true talent. He was well known throughout the valley for singing at weddings and churches. He had a beautiful tenor voice and sang in the Warren Civic Chorus and acted in numerous productions at the TNT Theater.

He is survived by three children; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Franklin was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements were entrusted to WM Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

At James’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Inurnment will take place in Edgewood Cemetery Saltsburg, Pennsylvania.

