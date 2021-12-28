LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Clover of Leavittsburg passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 11:20 p.m. in Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital. He was 71 years old.

James was born in Connersville, Pennsylvania on July 20, 1950, the son of Edna Lorraine Christner.

James was self-employed as a tree trimmer most of his life.

He was a man that enjoyed working with his hands. From woodworking to tinkering with machinery and electronics.

His wife, Betty Lou Wiseman Clover, whom he married October 25, 1968, passed away on September 20, 2018.

James is survived by his mother Edna Christner; his children; Betty, Gail (Patrick), Misty (Jeff) and James (Jennifer); his grandchildren; Amanda, Brandy, Michael, Christal, Dehlia, Brian, David, Nathaniel, Jacob, Brandon, Ashley, Brittany, Chelsie, Katelynn, Kristen and Kasey; and his great grandchildren; Melina, Ethan, Ayden, Tidus, Kaleb, Brayden, Brantley and Braelyn. He also leaves behind his siblings Charles, Thomas, Gerald, Patricia, Jean, Jane and Susan and his close friend and companion Rose Everhart.

In addition to his wife, James is preceded in death by a great granddaughter Raelynn Kae.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours will be on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, in the funeral home.

Internment will take place in Pine Knoll Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with is wife.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.