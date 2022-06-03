NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Clark, Sr. of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 5:47 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 62 years old.

James was born on January 19, 1960, in Warren, the son of the late Harlan and Bonnie Cook Clark, Sr.

Mr. Clark was a 1978 graduate of Lakeview High School.

He was employed at the former Guinery Warehouse Sales in Warren where he began as a delivery driver and eventually worked in stock and order fulfillment.

James was of Baptist faith.

In his spare time, he enjoyed sitting next to his favorite fishing spot waiting for his next catch. When the seasons changed and fishing was out of season, James focused his attention on watching football. He loved his Cleveland Browns, as well as many other Ohio teams. His children were his world and they will miss him greatly.

James is survived by four children, Jimmy Clark, Jr., twins, Aaron and Michael Clark and Ashley Clark; three siblings, Harlan Clark, Jr., Colleen Clark (Rose) and Debra Clark (Hill); his nephew, Eric along with Eric’s children, Allison, Madison, Kyle and Cameron; a niece, Jennifer and his beloved Boston Terrier, Payton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece by marriage, Chassity.

Per James’s wishes, there will be no public services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

