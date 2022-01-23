CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene A. Gomez of Cortland, formerly of Cleveland, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 3:44 p.m., in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was 82 years old.

Irene was born on October 27, 1939, in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Mary O. Sisneros Lopez.

Mrs. Gomez was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She cherished her family and the memories they made together. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There were many memories made around the kitchen table along with the wonderful meals she prepared.

She was a member of North Mar Church.

Irene is survived by her husband, Gilbert A. Gomez, whom she married October 12, 1958; two daughters, Sandra D. (Anthony) Tobia of Cleveland and Andrea D. (Mark) Bader of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two sons, Michael G. (Joan) Gomez of Cortland, Ohio and Joshua P. (Elizeh) Gomez of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a brother, Joseph E. Lopez, Jr.; 11 grandchildren, Brittny, Jacob, Danielle, JW, Lauren, Manuel, Elisa, Joseph, Julianna, Berlin, Bella and six great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Audrey, Maddox, Austin, Evan and Avery.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela K. Rocha; a brother, Ronald Lopez; a grandchild, Cruz.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 12:00 Noon, in North Mar Church, 3855 East Market Street Warren, OH 44484. Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

