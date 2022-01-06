NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – CMSgt. Hughston W. “Tom” Dooley, Jr., of Niles, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 78 years old.

Hughston was born in Roanoke, Virginia on August 29, 1943, the son of the late Hughston W. and Barbara Gillespie Dooley, Sr.

He was a graduate of Danville High School in Danville, Virginia. Hughston furthered his education with college courses throughout his military career.

Chief Master Sergeant Dooley had 34 years of devoted service to his country in both the United States Army and the United States Air Force in both active duty and the reserves. He earned many medals and ribbons throughout his career including serving in Operation Desert Shield & Storm. His primary specialty was in Intelligence Operations.

While serving his country, he was also employed at the General Motors Lordstown Plant where he worked in skilled trades (WEMR). Following his retirement, Hughston owned and operated Grandpa’s Sportscards and Collectibles in Niles.

Tom, or “Grandpa” as he was affectionately known by family, friends and shop patrons loved to entertain his grandchildren. His family was his pride and joy. Tom always looked forward to the Christmas holiday season. He also enjoyed routing for the local teams especially, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He will be dearly missed by his Yorkie Bichon named Buddy.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Catherine Laase Dooley, whom he married October 6, 1962; four children, Susan Domokos of Niles, Timothy (Nancy) Dooley of Berwick, Pennsylvania, Christine Dooley of Niles and Pamela Dooley of Niles; two sisters, Jean and Joyce Dooley; a brother, Clyde Dooley; seven grandchildren, Desare, Elizabeth, Zachary, Caitlan, Amanda, Ryan and Sarah; 18 great-grandchildren, Addison, Ezra, Reagan, Clarke, Eli, Suri, Margot Joy, Grayson, Gabriel, Paisley, Ryleigh, Jagguar, Ronald, Jr., Ella, Maddox, Jacob, Emma and Chance and one more great-grandson on the way.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Lynn Dooley.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with full military honors. There will be a celebration of life following the service.

