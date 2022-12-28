NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert E. Moore of Niles passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 9:17 a.m. in Continuing Healthcare of Niles. He was 85 years old.

Herbert was born in Buckhannon, West Virginia on May 27, 1937, the son of the late Darrell E. and Maxine May Douglas Moore.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School. Mr. Moore retired from the former Van Huffel Tube Company.

Mr. Moore was of Baptist faith. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, playing his lottery numbers, and was an avid Las Vegas Raiders fan.

He is survived by a stepdaughter, Renee Derr; sister-in-law, Rosemary Moore; Nephew, David E. (Jerry P. Shook) Moore, Jr.; Niece, Stella Reese; Great Niece Amanda Moore and her daughter Mira Moore.

In addition to his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Marie Moore; a son, Herbert E. Moore, Jr.; an infant daughter; a stepson, Jeep Matheny; a brother, David E. Moore Sr.; a sister, Patricia Knight.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Affinity Hospice for their care and support during Herbert’s last days.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

At Herbert’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

