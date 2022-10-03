AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen E. Bays of Austintown, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in the early morning at Salem North Healthcare Center. She was 91 years old.

Helen was born on June 7, 1931, in Kingwood, West Virginia, the daughter of Opal G. and Arizona May Teets.

She attended Kingwood School Systems.

Helen cleaned and maintained homes for numerous families throughout the Valley for many years.

Mrs. Bays was of Protestant faith.

Helen had a passion for collecting many items that were near and dear to her heart. From angels, teapots and porcelain dolls, her family will always have these keepsakes to cherish her memory.

Helen’s husband, Lewis Bays, whom she married March 24, 1951, passed away on November 19, 1986.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Lou Miller of McDonald, Ohio; two sons, Gordon Bays of Youngstown and Ronald and his wife, Diane, Bays of Niles; a brother, Robert and his wife, Mary, Teets of Reedsville, West Virginia; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law, Sheila Bays of Warren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by a son, William Bays; two grandsons, Robert and Gordon Bays; two brothers, John and Harry Teets; two sisters, Mary Pyles and Louise Wilt and a son-in-law, Thomas Miller.

Family and friends may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Zachary Miller officiating.

Internment will take place in Niles City Cemetery.

