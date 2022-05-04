NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harlan W. Williams, Jr., 70, was born on May 22, 1951 and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 29, 2022.

He was the son of Harlan, Sr. and Sally Williams, both who preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, class of 1969 and he attended the United States Coast Guard Academy for two years.

He worked at Jones and Laughlin Steel, Weathersfield Township Street Department, several different retail stores and put in 30 years at General Motors where he worked in different areas such as paint department, trim and as an ARO, as well as many other positions.

He was a very active member in the churches he attended. Some of them are First Baptist Church of Howland, Hope Baptist Church in Girard, Central Baptist Church in Niles and currently was a member at Orangeville Baptist in Sharpsville, Pernnsylvania. He was a Sunday School teacher, both a driver and a mechanic in the Bus Ministry, did building maintenance and remodeling. He held offices of Deacon and Trustee, was a song leader and filled the pulpit when needed.

He leaves his wife, the love of his life for over 50 years, Janet; two sons, Pastor Harley (Andrea) of Bristolville and Richard (Melinda), currently in Wales, United Kingdom, as missionaries; nine grandchildren; his brother, Harold Doc (Sue) Williams of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and a sister, Paula Taylor of Texas. He will also be missed by many other family members and friends.

Per his wishes there will be no public services.

