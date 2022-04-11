NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Richard Archer of Niles passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 6:58 p.m. in his residence. He was 58 years old.

Gregory was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 25, 1964, the son of Thomas and Margaret Jaycox Archer.

He was a 1982 graduate of Sodus High School.

Gregory is survived by his mother, Margaret White of Phoenix, Arizona; three sisters, Sheila Tumminelli, Kolleen Pierce and Lorene McShane; a brother, Kelly Fallis; a daughter, Danielle Archer Turcott and lifelong best friends, Scott and Kim Martin

In addition to his father, Gregory was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Michael Tumminelli.

At Gregory’s request there will be a celebration of life at a date to be determined.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

