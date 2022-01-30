WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregg Gustave Harrington (BonEske) of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2:20 a.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center after a lengthy battle with COPD. He was 65 years old.

Gregg was born in Pasadena, California, on July 17, 1956, the son of the late John Douglas BonEske and Dora Nel Ellis (Dodie Harrington).

He lived in Pollock Pines, California, for the majority of his life and loved being a long time local and growing up in the mountains. He built and worked on many homes in the area and was known for his quality work, creativity, and craftsmanship. Throughout his life he enjoyed creating, building, and sharing his artistic skills.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Tammie Harrington; four daughters, Kylara Bessom, Lessa Ashwell, Sierra Haber and Jenelle Harrington; a son, Tasian Harrington; seven grandchildren, Ian Bessom, Allison, Ryan and Melissa Haber, Emma and Henry Ashwell and Audrey Harrington; his sister, Lynn Harrington; his stepfather, Bill Harrington; his stepmother, Ruth BonEske and his niece, Jerusha McRoberts.

In addition to his parents, Gregg was preceded in death by his sister, Laurie Sullivan.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446.

In lieu of flowers or attending a service, Gregg, and his family request everyone pay a good deed forward in his memory.

Friends and family may view the obituary and send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gregg Gustave Harrington, please visit our floral store.