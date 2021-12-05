Grace Woofter, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Woofter, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in her residence. She was 92 years old.

Grace was born in Elkins, West Virginia, on August 9, 1929, the daughter of the late Leslie and Mary Wilt Calkins.

She was a high school graduate in Elkins, West Virginia.

Following moving to the area, Grace was employed for various companies throughout the area including, RMI Titanium in their janitorial department, Alberini’s Restaurant, Robbins Ave Pizza Kitchen and Motel 6.

Grace was of Baptist faith.

She found relaxation in crocheting and always enjoyed going to work each day. Most importantly, she cherished being a mother and grandmother and being active in her family’s life.

Her husband, Herman Woofter, whom she married March 9, 1957, passed away on July 21, 2012.

She is survived by two daughters, Peggy Garcia of Niles and Melissa Kroesen of Hubbard; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Grace was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Woofter; three sons, Herman, Jr., Richard and Raymond Woofter and numerous brothers and sisters.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting nicholasfuneralhome.com.

At Grace’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Grace Woofter, please visit our floral store.