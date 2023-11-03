YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Lillian Wheeler, née Mason, of Youngstown, 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, peacefully in her sleep.

Grace was born August 8, 1951, in Chilhowie, Virginia, to the late Dewey Ray Mason and Margaret Leona Owens, née Hamm. After her parents divorced, Grace and her family moved to Marion, Virginia.

She met Kyle Ralph Wheeler, Jr. in 1980 and they married on New Year’s Eve 1981. They remained married through her death after 41 years of marriage. They made their home in Marion, Virginia until they moved in with their son, David and his husband, Bradley, after their marriage in 2002, ultimately relocating with David and Bradley to Youngstown, Ohio in 2010.

Grace and Kyle had one child, a son, David Ray Wheeler who preceded them in death at the age of 40 on New Year’s Eve 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. David was a devoted son who took good care of his parents through his untimely death.

Aside from her parents and son, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Eva Mae Mcgrady of Marion, Virginia; beloved maternal grandmother, C. Mae Hamm, née Handy; maternal grandfather, Roy D. Hamm; uncles, Roy D. Hamm, Tom Hamm and Paul Hamm and aunts, Katherine Addington, Nancy Crigger, Betty Stanley and Shirley Hess.

Grace spent her working career in Marion, Virginia at Virginia Furniture, Hardwood’s and First United Methodist Church for many years.

Grace was truly one of a kind. She marched to a beat all of her own. She never met a stranger and always enjoyed a good conversation. She loved Tupperware! She collected it since a young age. She also enjoyed crafts, music, cooking and collecting recipes. She was a lifelong Elvis fan.

Grace is survived by her loving husband, Kyle, of the home; devoted son-in-law, Bradley Miller of the home and who took amazing care of her for many decades especially through her last illness; sister-in-law, Pam Chewning and her husband, Jerry, of Virginia; sister-in-law, Elsie Mutter-Wheeler of Virginia and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews in Virginia.

Services and interment are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

