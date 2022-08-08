YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn W. Nickell, 72, passed away peacefully at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at home with his family by his side after battling complications of pancreatic cancer.

A longtime resident of Niles, Glenn was born in Cincinnati on September 20, 1949, to the late Perry Nickell and Juanita Stacy Nickell.

Glenn worked at both Republic Steel and WCI Steel for over 30 years combined, retiring in 2007. Glenn was a proudly elected union officer for the United Steelworkers of America. In the late 1980s, during a lengthy steel mill shutdown, Glenn enrolled in the police academy and became an officer in Warren, Ohio for two years. Then, in the 1993, while again working full-time at WCI Steel, Glenn founded the Northeast Ohio Pallet Company, a successful pallet building/lumber finishing business that employed as many as ten people at one time. During these years Glenn often worked 16+ hours per day, six or seven days a week. Despite the long hours worked, he still always found time to attend a son’s band night, a son’s art show, or even dress up in a 7-foot-tall Barney costume for his daughter’s birthday party.

Glenn was a dedicated Cincinnati Bengals fan, almost never missing a game from the 1970s through last year’s Super Bowl and always watching alongside him these past few years was his faithful dog, Socks, a four pound chihuahua.

In his younger years, Glenn also loved playing pool (winning multiple tournaments in the area), chess, poker nd even the occasional game of tennis at Stevens Park in Niles.

Above all else, Glenn loved his family and friends. He was always the first to step up and help a loved one in need. Sometimes he was probably too selfless but he never saw it that way. If Glenn had it to give, he would offer his help. His family meant the world to him, especially his children and grandchildren. Glenn always loved a get-together and telling a great story from the good old days. He could perform a card trick that would amaze you, change the timing belt on your car, expertly hunt a 12-point buck, describe in historic detail the battles of the Civil War and even draw a perfect Minnie Mouse in sidewalk chalk for his granddaughter while singing The Temptations or Kenny Rogers or Keith Urban – a true jack of all trades. Glenn would travel to Miami, Florida or Yellowstone National Park and never seemed to meet a stranger. He was the definition of gregarious.

His concern for others, along with his true pleasure in seeing people succeed will be missed by many.

Glenn was a member of the U.S. Army and fought courageously in the Vietnam War, receiving two Purple Hearts.

He was of Baptist faith.

Glenn is survived by his four children and two grandchildren, Jason (Tracy) Nickell of Bozeman, Montana, David (Robert) Nickell of Boardman, Ohio, Christopher (Mark) Nickell in Struthers, Ohio and Amber Nickell of Lakewood, Ohio and two granddaughters, Camryn of Boardman and Brooke of Bozeman.

In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Hanshaw and his brother-in-law, Robert Hanshaw.

The family would also like to acknowledge Glenn’s friend and dedicated companion, Edie Powers, for her end-of-life support as Glenn battled cancer these past six months. We will never forget her loving sacrifice for our dad.

The family will hold a private service.

Arrangements are being handled by the WM Nicholas Funeral Home in Niles, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions to The American Cancer Society.

