MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Geraldine “Jerrie” Stitt Unger of McDonald, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 10:22 a.m. in the home of her daughter. She was 87 years old.

She was born in Rimersburg, Pennsylvania on September 13, 1935, the daughter of the late Granville and Mabel Murray Stitt.

Jerrie worked many jobs throughout her adult life but the one job she enjoyed the most was being “the popcorn lady” at Hills Department Store.

What brought her the most joy in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching Hoarders and Family Feud on television and shopping at Walmart.

Her husband, William Unger, whom she married June 28, 1958, passed away on May 17, 2013.

She leaves behind to mourn her passing, her daughters, Marsha (Kenny) Lowe of Niles, Tammy (Brian) Lauer of McDonald and Lisa (Steve) Jordan of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; her grandchildren, Mike (Kari) Lowe, Ashley (Grant) Lowe, Nikki Lowe, Emily Best, Joe (Polly) Toman, Brittany (Ross) Thompson, Cody (Carley) Jordan, Joe (Kayla) Mohn, Dylan (Sarah) Mohn, Maureen (John) Gatta and Maribeth Lauer; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter due March of 2023; two brothers, Gerald (Gwen) Stitt and Ray (Ethel) Stitt; a sister, Mary (Frank) Smith and two sisters-in-law, Kathy Stitt (Denny) and Kathy Stitt (Bob)

In addition to her parents and husband, Jerrie was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Mohn; a great-grandson, Hunter Toman; two brothers, Bob and Denny Stitt; a sister, Jean Bigley and her beloved dog, Sara.

The family would like to thank caregiver, Tammy Gilliam who made mom’s life complete and enabled her to be independent for so long. Also, to Hospice of the Valley nurse, Danielle and aide, Sylvia for their excellent care.

“Grief is the price we pay for love”… Queen Elizabeth.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., at the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A funeral service will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, in the funeral home.

