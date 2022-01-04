BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Poulos, 82 of Boardman passed away peacefully at home after his brave battle with Alzheimer’s on January 2, 2022. He was surrounded by love and prayers while those that he loved most were by his side.

He was born December 27, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late Peter and Inez Poulos.

Throughout Gerald’s lifetime, he held many jobs, most recently being a freight broker for many trucking companies in the United Sates. He had a marvelous personality with a gift to gab and an infectious laugh. Gerald loved fishing and spent many hours on Lake Erie. He provided many with fresh walleyes.

Gerald is survived by the love of his life, Jean Marie Poulos, who was his caregiver throughout his illness; a son Rick Poulos of Jamison, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three sisters, Mildred Valentino of Campbell, Doris Cougras of Poland and Patricia Hrusovski of Youngstown; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Poulos; two brothers Louis and John; two sisters, Mary Volinchak and Linda Poulos.

We would like to thank Dr. Michael Frangopoulos and his staff for the kind and compassionate care they provided during his illness.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Per Gerald’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Instead, donation may be made in his memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St. Youngstown, OH 44512 or Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Rd. Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

