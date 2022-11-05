WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes – Georgia Mae Alicea, 63, of Warren, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. in her residence.

She was born August 7, 1959, in Warren, the daughter of the late Willard C. and Beverly (Double) McCauley.

Georgia was a 1977 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and furthered her education by obtaining her Associates Degree from ETI Technical College.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing, making beautiful creations for her family and friends. Georgia also liked making diamond art paintings. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Georgia is survived by her children, Brooklyn (Geoff) Martin of Columbus, Shaun (Laura) Collier of Struthers, Monica (David) Strong of McDonald and Candice Cohens of Tampa, Florida; a brother, Roger (Sandy) McCauley; six grandchildren, Franklin, Jack, Max, Claire, Savannah and Riley and her chihuahua, Daisy.

In addition to her parents, Georgia was preceded in death by a husband, William James Collier, who passed in 1997 and three sisters, Carol Pompili, Sharon Nichols and Eunice Howell.

