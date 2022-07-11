NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgene “Gigi” Wagner of Niles passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 4:38 p.m. in her residence. She was 52.

Georgene was born June 27, 1970, the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Jo Killin Wagner.

She attended Mineral Ridge High School and worked for a catering company for many years.

Gigi was a member of Deforest Baptist Church and in her free time she enjoyed taking walks. Family was very important to her, and she enjoyed cooking meals to bring everyone together. She also enjoyed baking cakes with her granddaughter Olivia. She enjoyed living life and aways found fun things to do.

She is survived by four children, Darlene Hilty of Lordstown, Nikki Hilty of Warren, Katie Metz of Kinsman, and Isiah Metz of Kinsman; a sister, Tammy Wagner of Warren; and her three granddaughters, Olivia Hilty, Ellie Urmson and Ava Urmson.

In addition to her parents, Georgene was preceded in death by a sister, Michelle Wagner.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

