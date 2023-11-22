NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Robert Cullivan of Niles passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 4:54 p.m. in University Hospital Cleveland. He was 68.

George was born in Warren on April 23, 1955, the son of the late Carl and Valeria Schneider Cullivan.

He was a 1973 graduate of Warren JFK where he played football.

George was a truck driver his entire life working for Fagan’s Transportation for 30 years, then Ajax TOCCO Magnethermic Corporation for 15 years, and most recently Higgs Trucking until two years ago when he semi-retired to work part-time. He was also a former volunteer fireman for Weatherfield Township. Working with them for 20 years until retiring in 2001.

George was of Catholic Faith. He enjoyed being outdoors whether it be camping or fishing. He continued his love of sports by playing for the fire station softball team as well as the Youngstown Hard Hats Football. He also enjoyed bowling. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his long time love, Barbara Dugan, who has been his companion for 21 years; a daughter, Jessica Cullivan; step-children, Tonia (Zackary) Zeh and Douglas Dugan; four siblings, John (Mary Jane) Cullivan, Jacqueline (Jim) Satterfield, Tom (Katie) Cullivan, and Caroline (Bruce) Bollman; seven grandchildren, Antonio Hernandez, Jr, Serena Hernadez, Ra’Nyhla McKellar, Levi Zeh, Josh Burgess, Jayceon Burgess, and Ja’Rell Burgess.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a brother Jerry; and two sisters, Jo Anne Sharpe, and Kathleen Woodward.

Calling hours will be on Monday, November 27, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

