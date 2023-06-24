GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Giron, of Girard, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 4:45 a.m., in Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center. He was 85.

George was born in Kelley Station, Pennsylvania, on February 27, 1938, the son of the late Walter and Bertha Allen Giron.

In 1957, he met the love of his life, Helen Marling and they married on April 4, 1959.

In 1963, he joined the United States Army and was a radio message router. During his time stationed at Fort Knox, he earned his Marksman Badge for pistol and Sharpshooter Badge for Rifle.

He worked for Amweld Building Products as a quality inspector until his retirement in 2000.

Mr. Giron was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Girard.

In his spare time, he enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and drawing, which he had a great talent for doing. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach. Dancing the night away with his wife was one of his greatest joys. They loved going to watch Rudy and the Professionals play and followed the music group wherever they were playing. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and cherished his time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Giron; three children, Cindy (Michael) Zetts of Washington, Chris Giron of Girard and and Amy (Rick) Morris of Howland; a brother, William Giron of Niles; eight grandchildren, Richard, Jeremy, Heather, Sabrina, Dustin, Amber, Rebecca, Cameron and four great-grandchildren, Nate, Emily, Austin and Hunter.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Giron and three sisters, Dorothy Davis, Mary Skelton and Nancy Griffith.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting nicholasfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, 1899 West Garfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Calling hours will be on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, in the Guiding Light Presbyterian Church, 890 Churchill Hubbard Road, Girard, OH 44420.

A service will follow at 12:00 Noon in the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.