MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Franklin, of Mercer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 4:01 p.m. in his residence. He was 77.

George was born in Los Angeles, California on October 26, 1944, the son of the late Edward and Alice Kaliney Franklin.

He was a 1963 graduate of Farrell High School.

Mr. Franklin was employed as a welder and crane man at the former GATX in Masury but the job he enjoyed the most was owning his own automotive business where he repaired and restored cars and trucks, mostly classic cars.

He was a beloved pastor of Cedar Avenue Church in Sharon and played an active role in their Men’s Ministry Organization.

George proudly served our country in the United States Navy.

Mr. Franklin’s true passion was motorcycles and classic cars, whether it was entering them into car shows or attending the shows as a spectator. George and his wife made lasting memories together at the car shows throughout the valley. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed horseback riding, fishing and just spending time appreciating nature. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

His wife, Geraldine S. Poling Franklin, whom he married July 19, 1981, passed away on April 25, 2021.

He is survived by a son, Doug (Ashley) Poling of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Nikki (John) Delozier of Glendale, Arizona and Pamela (Dallas) Johnson of Mineral Ridge; one sister, Maggie Franklin; four brothers, Edward Myers, Rodney (Deann) Franklin, Greg (Gerry) Franklin and Andrew Franklin; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by two sisters, Juanita Peters and Leslie Webber and a brother, Richard Franklin.

A remembrance service will take place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Mercer, 300 S Pitt Street Mercer, PA 16137.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446.