MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geneva P. Sigley of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12:40 a.m. in Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. She was 80.

Geneva was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 10, 1942, the daughter of the late Israel Peter and Goldier Alma Blystone Yount.

She was a 1960 graduate of Elderton High School. She married the love of her life, Waldo Calvin Sigley, Sr., on May 9, 1961, who sadly passed away on August 1, 1989.

In her spare time, Mrs. Sigley enjoyed dancing, playing bingo, crafts, and sewing.

She is survived by her children, Loretta Rakich of Warren, Patricia (Dave) Chmelik of Warren, Veronica McCurdy of Mineral Ridge, Waldo Calvin (Sherry) Sigley, Jr. of Niles, Steven (Christine) Sigley of Austintown; and Mark Sigley of Mineral Ridge; her sisters, Audrey Newson, Donna Bash, and Rosalie Smeltzer; a brother, Ivan Yount; 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Geneva was preceded in death by a son, Andrew; granddaughter, Britney; and grandsons, Dustin, and John; seven brothers, Vernon, DeWayne, Ronald, Gerald, Israel, Doyle and Charles and a sister, Goldie.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

